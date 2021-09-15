Jacques Brunisholz
Jacques Brunisholz stands on the location of a proposed dike in January 2019 near La Conner High School.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council took steps Tuesday to begin the process of appointing a replacement for Council member Jacques Brunisholz, who previously announced his resignation.

Council members indicated a desire to appoint a replacement at their Nov. 9 meeting, though that date is tentative and could change.

It will be the end of a process that includes advertisement of the position in the La Conner Weekly News, the solicitation and review of applications, and an interview process likely to be held in October.

Town Administrator Scott Thomas said several potential candidates had already inquired with the town about the position on the five-member council.

To be considered, candidates must be a La Conner resident and registered voter.

Three sitting council members are slated to face challenges in the upcoming election, with incumbent John Leaver facing challenger Ivan Carlson for Position 2, incumbent Bill Stokes facing challenger Rick Dole for Position 3, and incumbent MaryLee Chamberlain facing Glen Johnson for Position 4.

The position vacated by Brunisholz is Position 1. He was initially appointed to the position in 2008. 

