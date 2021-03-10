LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council agreed late Tuesday to sell a portion of the Maple Fields property to a local developer.
The council voted unanimously to enter into a sale agreement with Brian Gentry of Skagit-based Landed Gentry Homes and Communities, who offered $800,000 and plans to develop homes on the property.
“I’m so confident this is the best fit for the community,” La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes said during the meeting.
If the sale closes on time, the town will avoid the need to purchase a $37,500 option on the nearly 2-acre property that it has leased for years from the Hedlin family and is used by the town’s Little League teams. Development is not expected to begin until after the La Conner Little League season.
The agreement is the latest turn in a lengthy process.
When the Hedlin family decided to sell the property to finance the purchase of additional farmland, it offered La Conner the opportunity to buy the land outright.
Buying the land wasn’t financially feasible for the town. Instead, a deal was struck to preserve some of the property as parkland. La Conner would find a buyer, at which point the town would exercise an option to buy the land, then sell 70% to the buyer.
The buyer would build housing, and the town would develop the remaining 30% as a park, and keep any money from the sale above the cost of initially buying it.
Gentry, the president of Landed Gentry, said the company has been part of Skagit County for more than 40 years. He said during Tuesday’s meeting he’s excited part of that history will now include this upcoming development in La Conner.
“We care a lot about this place,” Gentry said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s a unique opportunity to come along and create a new enclave in La Conner. ... We’re excited to be part of it.”
At recent council meetings, several members of the community spoke about the potential sale. Though they were sympathetic about the town’s attempts to find the best solution for the property, they expressed frustration over a process they said could have included more public outreach and discussion.
Hayes and council members have said that what will be included on the 30% of the property the town keeps will be driven by public input.
Hayes said opportunities for input could begin with a public meeting later this month.
“We really want to get everyone’s input,” he said.
He said discussions about potential sites for local Little League teams are also underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.