The COVID-19 pandemic has hit tourism hard. But the town of La Conner — whose businesses thrive when tourists stroll its boardwalks and buy in its shops — is trying something to mitigate the impact of the disease.
The "First on First" program sets aside the first Friday of each month for vendors to gather, and for many local businesses to stay open until 7 p.m.
It's been held three times, and La Conner Town Council Member John Leaver, who is part of the group that created the initiative, said early response has been positive. He said about 45 businesses have participated.
"The majority that have stayed open said they're in favor of this program because it helps," Leaver said.
Alan Darcy, who with his wife Dominique co-owns Two Moons Gallery, said he's seen good things.
"I can't say it's always been mobs of people, but I see it as helping and I've seen some good sales through those nights," Darcy said. "I like it. I think any kind of special event like that and being open in the evening, which most of us are (usually) not, is great."
The program — which has a title that refers to the town's tourism-geared First Street as well as the Friday of the month on which it's held — isn't just about shopping. DJs have played music, and themes such as "rainy-day art" by local artists have been developed.
Leaver said visitors, merchants and vendors are expected to follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing and the wearing of masks. But that's no barrier to fun, he added.
"When we promote it, every (promotion) mentions wear masks and social distancing. But you can come and have a good time," he said.
Leaver said the committee coordinating the initiative is committed to hold it at least through March, and hopes it grows into a more robust event when the rate of COVID-19 infections drop.
Darcy agrees.
"I think it will grow as time goes by. It's just something to make it more of a worthwhile experience to come and have fun in the town," he said. "Shops here are great, and that's a big part of it, but if they can have entertainment and special things that happen that makes it more fun."
