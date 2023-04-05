La Conner rolls out survey to determine town priorities EMMA FLETCHER-FRAZER @Emma_SVH Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of La Conner sent out a survey to residents Monday to get their feedback on their priorities, perceptions, and concerns for the town.The information collected will be used as town officials work this summer to create a strategic plan for the future, said Town Administrator Scott Thomas.Thomas said the responses will help the Town Council prioritize issues and solutions for the strategic plan.A few of the topics included within the survey are public safety, housing, town communication and emergency services.Thomas urges all residents to fill out the survey."This is your opportunity to directly influence how tax dollars are spent ... and how the community operates," he said.The deadline for paper responses, which are available at Town Hall, is May 10. The deadline for online responses is May 14. Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge (card Game) Geography Social Services Public Administration The Economy Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
