LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board took what interim Superintendent Rich Stewart called a precautionary measure Monday when it approved a resolution that would allow it to potentially reduce school offerings and staffing.
The reduced educational program resolution gives district administrators the go-ahead to start looking at where to trim the district’s budget should that become necessary.
While Stewart said he does not foresee having to make cuts, he wanted to be prepared should tough decisions need to be made.
“We’re not anticipating anything bad, but just in case,” he said.
One of the biggest questions for most school districts throughout the state is how much they will receive from the state for their transportation budgets.
Traditionally, transportation budgets are funded by the state based on the previous year’s ridership.
However — despite running regular routes to deliver food and school supplies — many buses have been empty of students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, which leaves many districts worried about what the funding will look like this year.
While there is proposed state legislation that could partially or fully offset district loses, Stewart said he wanted to make sure his district is ready for whatever happens.
Stewart, who was brought in as interim superintendent for this school year and has served as an interim superintendent in other districts throughout the state, said this is a process he likes to undertake at all school districts in which he works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.