LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board selected Wednesday evening a potential interim superintendent.
Rich Stewart will lead the school district while the board searches for a permanent replacement for Whitney Meissner, who resigned June 22.
Stewart has 45 years experience in education, including holding several positions as interim superintendent, most recently in the Kittitas School District.
“I just have to keep my fingers in this,” Stewart said at the meeting, which was held mostly online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I love working with kids and people, and I just have a passion about working in schools.”
Meissner, who had been with the district for three years, officially worked her last day Tuesday.
The board moved quickly to hire an interim superintendent for a several reasons, including the need to have a draft budget to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction by July 10 and approved by July 27; the need to have a plan in place to reopen its schools in the fall; and the necessity of the district to have to ask voters in February to approve a levy, Board President Susan Deyo said during the meeting.
“That is our sense of urgency,” she said.
The board was looking for someone with experience in working with principals and school board members who are relatively new to their positions, Deyo said. Lynette Cram, who was first appointed in 2016, is the board’s longest-serving member.
Additionally, the board was looking for someone who is “approachable, easy to work with, and who has a collaborative personality,” and someone who has experience working with districts the size of La Conner’s, Deyo said.
Stewart was one of the board’s top two candidates to fill the position, Deyo said.
Former interim superintendent and longtime La Conner School District employee Peg Seeling was also approached, Deyo said.
Stewart, who lives in Ferndale, said he has worked in 18 school districts, all of which were rural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.