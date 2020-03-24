LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board is looking to fill a vacancy.
Board member Marlys Baker, who was elected in November, resigned from her position Monday because her family was moving out of the school district, Superintendent Whitney Meissner said.
The district will accept applications to fill Baker's seat for about three weeks, Meissner said.
In order to apply, candidates must be a U.S. citizen; a legal resident of Washington; and registered to vote within the district area they will represent.
Baker's seat represents the District 2, which includes the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The term runs through 2023.
Those interested in applying should send a letter that includes reasons for seeking appointment, a statement of philosophy regarding public education and a completed questionnaire that is available on the district's website, lcsd.wednet.edu.
Completed applications can be sent to Meissner at P.O. Box 2103, La Conner, 98257 or wmeissner@lc.k12.wa.us.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.