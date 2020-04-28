LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board appointed a new member Monday evening to fill its vacant District 2 seat.
Amanda Bourgeois has been appointed to the position, which represents, in part, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
Bourgeois fills the position vacated in March by Marlys Baker. Baker was elected in November, but moved out of district, forcing her to resign her seat.
Bourgeois will hold the position until at least 2023, when the seat will be up for election.
