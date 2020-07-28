LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board approved on Monday evening the school district’s 2020-2021 budget.
The district is expecting revenues of about $12.69 million and expenditures of about $12.94 million. It will end the school year with about $1.2 million in reserves.
“I think that is a great position this year,” board President Susie Deyo said at the Monday meeting, which was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget requires no cuts to teaching positions, and allows for the hiring of an assistant principal at the high school.
Former Assistant Principal Kathy Herrera will serve as principal this year.
