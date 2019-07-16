LA CONNER — Five weeks after members of two La Conner School District unions issued votes of no-confidence against Superintendent Whitney Meissner, the school board has said it will work to resolve the issues the unions have with Meissner.
"The board and Dr. Meissner have taken to heart the concerns raised," the board said in a news release sent to the Skagit Valley Herald by La Conner Education Association co-President Suzann Keith. "Over the coming weeks, we will be working together on an action plan to improve communication and culture, and to clarify the district's decision-making and problem-solving processes."
Citing negative management practices, poor communication and ineffective leadership, members of the La Conner Education Association and the Public School Employees issued “no-confidence” votes June 7 against Meissner.
The board's response is a positive step, but not enough, Keith said in an email.
"While these are positive steps, they do nothing to address some of the most serious charges that have been brought against the Superintendent, namely her harassment, intimidation, and bullying of the staff," she said.
In the weeks since the no-confidence votes, the unions have called for Meissner's dismissal and have requested meetings with the school board — a request that was granted in part Tuesday, Keith said.
Board members Brad Smith and Susie Deyo will meet with union representatives, likely this week, she said.
Because two members does not constitute a quorum of the five-person board, that is a meeting that is likely to happen behind closed doors.
The board's next regularly scheduled meeting is Monday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.