LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board on Saturday announced its top two candidates to fill its superintendent position.
David Forsythe and Will Nelson will each participate in community forums this week. The school board is expected to announce its new superintendent by April 1.
Forsythe is Assistant Superintendent of the Northwest Educational Service District 189 in Anacortes. He has been in education for 23 years, including eight spent at the Meridian School District where he served as principal, assistant superintendent and director of teaching and learning.
Nelson is the director of Equity and Student Success for the Arlington School District. Nelson previously served in the district as a career and technical education and science, technology, engineering and math teacher, as well as an assistant principal and a principal.
Forsythe will participate in a forum on Monday. Nelson will participate in a forum on Tuesday. Both forums will be held at 6 p.m.
Members of the public may participate in the forums in-person at the Bruce Performing Arts Center Auditorium on campus, or via Zoom. For information on how to participate, visit the district’s website: lcsd.wednet.edu
