LA CONNER — The La Conner School District has announced five candidates to take on the role of district superintendent beginning this summer.
According to the district, 21 applied to fill the position, which is being held on an interim basis by Rich Stewart until June 30.
The next step in the selection process is public interviews with each of the candidates. Those will be held Saturday both in-person and online via Zoom.
The candidates and the times of their interviews are:
9 a.m.: Will Nelson, director of equity and student success for the Arlington School District.
10 a.m.: Byron Gerard, principal of Options High School and director of innovative secondary programs for the Bellingham School District.
11 a.m.: Beth VanderVeen, director of student services and athletics for the Mukilteo School District.
12:30 p.m.: David Forsythe, assistant superintendent of Northwest Educational Service District 189.
1:30 p.m.: Gary Neal, senior program director of K-12 program at Vanir Construction Management Inc., and former Sequim School District superintendent.
After the five interviews, the school board will meet in an executive session to narrow the pool to three candidates. Each of those candidates will participate in community forums, one per night on March 29, 30 and 31.
The board is expected to make a final decision on a superintendent April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.