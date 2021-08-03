LA CONNER — Before they head back to their classrooms for in-person learning this fall, about 80 students in the La Conner School District have been on campus for some summer learning.
“It’s really about being social after being closed for so long,” said Marlene Brenton, director of the district’s Summer Adventure program. “And having fun.”
The four-week district-sponsored program has kids in the first through ninth grades making movies, exploring the outdoors, and building things such as airplanes made of balsa wood.
The airplane building — or Flyers Club — is a scaled-back version of a middle school aviation elective offered during the school year.
“It’s a little taste,” said teacher Vince Cicotte, who teaches both Flyers Club and the aviation elective.
“We just dive in,” he said. “You just build stuff.”
With “Star Wars” playing in the background, a group of boys in Cicotte’s classroom meticulously worked on their tissue paper and balsa wood airplanes.
“It’s fun that I can build something, and at the end have an airplane I can fly,” said 13-year-old Azriel Bush. “I was into the fact that we could build something.”
Like Azriel, some of the students in the Summer Adventure program have already taken the middle school aviation elective, which meant they could bring in old planes for touch-ups.
“We’ve had students take (the class) six times,” Cicotte said. “You can’t help but get better. We get more and more complicated. When your plane crashes you really want to know why.”
In the district’s auditorium, soon-to-be third and fourth graders worked on creating their own “Duck Chuck,” a National Inventors Hall of Fame project where young engineers try to send tiny rubber ducks “home” using what is essentially a homemade slingshot.
Before building their slingshots, the students learned about the migratory patterns of ducks and how, like humans, they use landmarks to identify their surroundings.
Split into groups with their ducks representing different countries, students constructed tiny landmarks that exist in those countries in order for the ducks to find their way.
Each week, the students also take a field trip to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s 13 Moons community garden to learn about gardening and native plants.
