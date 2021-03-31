LA CONNER — The La Conner School Board announced Wednesday the school district’s new superintendent.
Pending approval of a contact and a successful background check, Will Nelson will lead the district starting July 1.
“We’re looking forward to having Will Nelson join us as our next La Conner superintendent,” Board President Susie Deyo said. “We believe Mr. Nelson is an innovative leader with enthusiasm to move our district forward.”
Nelson currently serves as the director of equity and student success for the Arlington School District. He previously served in the district as a career and technical education, and science, technology, engineering and math teacher, as well as an assistant principal and a principal.
Nelson will replace Superintendent Rich Stewart, who was hired last year to serve on an interim basis while the district looked for a permanent superintendent.
Nelson was one of two candidates to move to the final stage of interviews after the school board held a daylong forum Saturday with its top five candidates.
He will be the district’s fourth superintendent in six years.
Former Superintendent Tim Bruce, who had served in the position for 26 years, left the district in 2016. He was replaced on a one-year interim basis by Assistant Superintendent Peg Seeling.
Seeling was replaced in 2017 by former Superintendent Whitney Meissner, who resigned in June after a tumultuous three-year tenure.
Stewart was hired in July.
Nelson will be the second superintendent in the county to start this summer. In February, the Sedro-Woolley School Board chose Miriam Mickelson to replace retiring Superintendent Phil Brockman.
