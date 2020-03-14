LA CONNER — They’re descendants of actors, athletes and leaders, and last week they got to share their family histories with their La Conner Middle School classmates.
“Students get to express and share their culture with their classmates,” said social studies teacher Sarah Shipley. “It gets them to really start learning about their heritage.”
While the eighth grade’s annual culture fair is usually a community event — drawing hundreds of family members to the school’s gym — concerns about the coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 disease limited the size of the event, but didn’t dampen the students’ excitement.
“It’s bettered me as a person,” said 13-year-old Bradley Williams, who titled his project “A Culture of Recovery.”
For Williams, the project wasn’t just about his lineage or the tribe he belongs to, but the culture within his family to overcome addiction.
“I learned how far my family has come,” Bradley said. “From being broken by addiction, to being clean and sober and having control of our lives.”
Bradley, who volunteered to lead off the presentations, wanted to share his family’s culture with his classmates.
“It’s something that needs to be heard,” he said. “It helps people get better, and get more comfortable telling their story.”
For the fair, students had to do research on their families, create visual aids and give a speech in front of their classmates.
Some students brought visual aids including photos, musical instruments and even food.
Prepacked in plastic cups, Morgan Huizenga brought homemade vanilla ice cream for her classmates. Making the ice cream, she said, is a family tradition on summer vacations to Neah Bay.
“I have 14 generations on my family tree,” Morgan said.
The project, which is a partnership between Shipley’s social studies class and English teacher Alyse Sehlin’s class, gives every student an opportunity to learn something about their families, Sehlin said.
“Everyone is able to find something about them or their family that they can focus on and be proud of,” she said.
It’s also been a La Conner tradition for at least 15 years, Sehlin said. She did the project when she was an eighth-grader in La Conner.
“My favorite thing that I liked about it was working with my family and collecting the information that I had to present,” Sehlin said. “It really allowed these people that were from this tiny town of La Conner to embrace their differences and be proud of them.”
