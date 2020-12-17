LA CONNER — With its trees adorned in garland, staff members dressed for the holidays and Christmas music blaring from a radio, La Conner Elementary School was a festive place Wednesday.
The highlight of the day, however, wasn’t the decorations, but the steady stream of cars — filled with La Conner School District students — that flowed through the school’s drop-off zone.
“Teachers really miss kids,” said La Conner Elementary School Principal Heather Fakkema “We just wanted a chance to see kids and spread a little holiday cheer.”
While the La Conner School District usually hosts its Candy Cane Brunch for its students during the holiday season, the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept most students at home this school year put a pause on that tradition, Fakkema said.
Instead, the district’s three schools on Wednesday hosted what they called “Hoopla in the Loopla,” a drive-thru holiday celebration meant to brighten the day for not only the students but the teachers as well.
“We look for any excuse to celebrate our students,” said Kathy Herrera, principal at the middle and high schools.
As cars pulled into the loop — windows down and children waving — staff handed out goody bags of hot chocolate, peppermint spoons and pencils.
Dressed in her Christmas best for her upcoming family Christmas program, 6-year-old Harper Voorhees said it was fun to see her school’s teachers. The teachers — and her friends — are the things Harper misses most about being away from school.
All of the district’s students from preschool through high school were invited to attend the event.
After the event, Herrera had arranged for another holiday treat for the high school’s seniors, as they were invited — after a health screening — to the school’s gym for homework help and motivation.
“We’re happy to have them all here,” Herrera said. “Some just need the social-emotional support and to be back in the building.”
