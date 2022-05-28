LA CONNER — La Conner’s new library, which has been under construction since October, is set to be completed this fall.
The library was initially expected to be finished this summer, but supply chain delays have affected construction, La Conner Regional Library Board Treasurer Jim Airy said.
The board has been planning and fundraising for 10 years for what will be known as the La Conner Swinomish Library, Airy said.
The current library is about 2,200 square feet while the new library will be 5,500 square feet, Airy said. The additional space will allow for more programs.
“We want to become a hub for the community,” library board Chair Jean Markert said. “We will have a community meeting room in the new library. (It will be) more than just a library — a place where people can come gather, come learn. We are hoping to have cultural programming and all sorts of cool stuff.”
The library board listened to community feedback when creating a plan for the new library, Airy said. One of the main needs was a community meeting room.
“It is based on what people told us,” Airy said. “We are anxious to open it and share it with people. It is fair to say that the previous library only focuses on lifelong learning. We heard from the constituents that while this is good, they need more from a modern library.”
The community meeting room will be available to rent, and the entire library will have high-speed internet access.
The project is taking a green approach, one that will include solar panels. The structure is being built out of cross-laminated timber, a cutting-edge building material that is light, strong and easier to install than traditional lumber, Airy said.
State grants, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Skagit County, and local individuals, businesses and civic organizations contributed to the project.
“Swinomish elder and master carver Kevin Paul created a traditional story pole using cedar sourced through Wild Edge Woods in Oso, which will stand at the library entrance,” according to the project website.
Underwood & Associates architects has spearheaded the project, with Jeremy McNett serving as project manager.
Design of the library focuses on traditional elements seen throughout the Swinomish reservation and town of La Conner. Building partner BuildingWork studied historical buildings in the area to influence the design.
The design will feature wood details and a blend of historic and contemporary styles.
“We love the design,” Markert said. “It fits right into the historic downtown but has modern elements.”
