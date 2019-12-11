LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $5.82 million town budget for 2020.
The budget includes $5.82 million in expenditures, a 10% decrease compared to the 2019 budget, and $4.77 million in projected revenue, a 1% decrease.
Town Administrator Scott Thomas said the 2020 budget is smaller in part because the town recently completed large infrastructure projects, such as a $1 million water line replacement on La Conner-Whitney Road.
The budget allocates $50,000 from the town's general fund to its flood control fund, the same as in 2019.
"What we do every year is transfer a little bit to save up for our dike project," Thomas said.
A $545,000 project for the Caledonia Pump Station is budgeted for 2020.
Other projects, which were budgeted for 2019 but not completed, will roll over into 2020.
Those include an elevator replacement in Maple Hall and a shoreline restoration project at the park on the Swinomish Channel.
As for public safety, Thomas said the town may contract with the Skagit County Sheriff's Office for additional police services in 2020.
He said the town and La Conner School District are discussing a school resource officer for the high school.
