LA CONNER — After some deliberation Tuesday, the La Conner Town Council decided not to require masks when it resumes in-person meetings.
The decision was made just days before a statewide mask requirement for most indoor spaces was to be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
La Conner's next Town Council meeting, scheduled for March 22, will be a hybrid one. Attendance can be in person or via Zoom.
The meeting will be Maple Hall, which is where meetings were held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Town Administrator Scott Thomas said.
Although masks will not be required, they are still encouraged, and the council agreed to provide masks for those who wish to wear them.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, Thomas read to the council a resolution he drafted in support of Ukraine.
The document included the history of Ukraine and detailed Russia's unprovoked invasion of the country.
It resolved that the town of La Conner supports Ukraine in its fight against the attacks orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Thomas pledged that La Conner supports those in Russia who are protesting their country's actions and that the town will not tolerate discrimination against people of Russian descent.
The council approved the resolution in a unanimous vote.
— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.