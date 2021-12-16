LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council unanimously passed at its meeting Tuesday night the town's 2022 budget.
In his budget message to the council and community, Mayor Ramon Hayes said priorities in the budget are enhancing public safety, infrastructure improvements in order to maintain utility services and promoting the economy through tourism.
The budget includes about $5.5 million in expenditures and about $5 million in revenue, according to town documents.
In 2021, the town spent slightly less than what was budgeted, Town Administrator Scott Thomas said, helping it begin the year with fund balances of about $4.7 million.
The 2022 budget includes a slight increase in expenditures for projects and the expansion of a new code enforcement officer position from part time to full time.
Thomas said La Conner received federal grant funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Town Council did not allocate federal dollars in next year's budget, but amendments will be discussed in council meetings when it becomes necessary to use the grant money, Thomas said.
No money was allocated for flood control, although there is $175,000 left over from the previous year, Hayes said at the council meeting.
Flood control for La Conner will be a long-term project, Thomas said.
In the new year, the town will work to gather data on sea level rise and Skagit River water levels. Once that step is complete, engineers will work to design an appropriate flood mitigation system.
"We don't have a good solution yet for coastal flooding and sea level rise," Thomas said.
In the event of a large flood such as the one at end of 2021, La Conner will ask for federal assistance to pay for repairs, Thomas said.
