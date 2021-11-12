YAKIMA — The La Conner volleyball team began its State 2B Tournament with a pair of wins on Thursday inside the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The top-seeded Braves swept both of their opponents, finishing the day with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-7 victory over Okanogan after beating Rainier 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 to start things off.
The Braves play Manson at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
"I am proud of the way the girls are competing and continuing to push each other," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "We are excited to be in the hunt."
Against Okanogan, Ellie Marble finished the match with 19 kills and 15 digs while Emma Keller had 28 assists.
Rachel Cram had 14 digs, Sarah Cook tallied 10 kills and 17 digs, and Makayla Herrera had six kills and five blocks.
Aubrie Sloniker went 18-for-19 serving. She served eight straight points to clinch the third game and match.
"Our serving from set one was much improved in this match," Marble said.
The Braves were nothing short of dominant in their opener against Rainier.
Marble began her tournament with 19 kills and 16 digs while Keller had 40 assists. Cram tallied 15 digs while Cook had 10 kills to go along with 17 digs. Huizenga chipped in seven kills and Herrera had six.
"Rainier was a young team with not a lot of state experience," Marble explained. "They were very scrappy and played hard the entire match.
"We made too many unforced errors and had to adjust to the dome and it's 10 feet of serving space. Everyone on the team contributed to the win."
La Conner is seeking the sixth state title in program history. Previous championships came in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2018 and 2019.
