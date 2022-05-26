Emma Worgum

La Conner's Emma Worgum competes Wednesday at the Class 2B/1B State Tournament in Deer Park. She won the individual title with a 75-69-144.

 Submitted photo

DEER PARK — La Conner golfer Emma Worgum claimed the Class 1B/2B State Tournament title on Wednesday.

Worgum was nothing short of dominant as the senior led the tournament at Deer Park Golf Course from start to finish.

Her second-day round of 69 followed a 75 for a championship-winning total of 144. She was an impressive 17 shots better than runner-up Chase Caruso of Pomeroy (83-78-161).

Worgum and Chase were the only golfers to break 80 in the tournament.

Class 3A State Tournament

at Meadowbrook Golf Course

LIBERTY LAKE — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland finshed 22nd with a two-day total of 156.

A senior, Bruland's second-round score of 75 was her season best and six strokes lower than her opening round of 81.

Bellevue’s Bernice Stolte (73-65-138) defeated Jillian Hui of Southridge (69-70-139) by a stroke for the title.

Class 2A State Tournament

at Tumwater Golf Course

TUMWATER — Sedro-Woolley's Cora Pierce finished in a tie for 28th.

Pierce's second-round score of 98 followed her first-day 88 for a total of 186.

White River’s Brooke Gelinas carded a 69-72-141 to edge Lily McCauley of Tumwater (70-72-142) for the title.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

