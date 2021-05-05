SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A shortage of shelving continues to keep the new Sedro-Woolley Library from being considered ready for visitors.
The lack of shelving has left some library's book stacked on large rolling carts.
"With those, it's just not safe to have a people around," Sedro-Woolley Library Director Jeanne Williams said. "The rest of the shelving has been delayed due to distribution issues. It has been frustrating."
Williams said she's hoping the final shelving will be installed May 20. If that happens, the library could see its doors finally open in June.
"Or at least some semblance of an opening," she said. "It's still dependent on exactly what phase we will or won't be in, but we are so close."
Meanwhile, the library continues to offer curbside pickup, and its book drop is open.
