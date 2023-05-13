LAKE CAVANAUGH — Almost every week since Skagit County closed a heavily damaged portion of North Shore Drive, Laurita “Tweetie” Humble has told the county commissioners during their public comment period about the impact it’s having on her community.
It’s been 20 months since the road along Lake Cavanaugh closed, and Skagit County has yet to present a plan to fix the road, a timeline for doing so or a way to fund repairs.
On Tuesday, Humble told the commissioners that a friend recently needed emergency care, and an ambulance was delayed by as much as a half hour because of the road closure, Humble said.
“Does someone need to die for us to receive a new road?” she asked the commissioners. “We deserve more than just a road closure with no solution in sight.”
This road is part of a ring around Lake Cavanaugh. With this stretch closed, the ring is broken, and residents have only one way out of the area.
It’s an old road, built by loggers and improved over time by the county. It comes nowhere close to meeting modern engineering standards.
The closed stretch has fallen victim to erosion that is attributed mostly to the lack of a drainage system. Massive chunks of asphalt have sloughed off the road as the ground underneath has become unstable.
On the side of the road opposite the lake is a sheer cliff, making any efforts to move or expand the road difficult and expensive.
The road is also unusually narrow, making it difficult for vehicles to turn around on both sides of the closure.
“It wasn’t built for a community to be living around,” county Public Works Director Grace Kane said.
The county has been aware of the road’s structural problems since at least 2018, but Kane said a repair would require extensive work. Estimates put the cost between $3 million and $8 million.
North Shore Drive is one of six county-owned roads in need of extensive improvements, but none have the amount of traffic to stand out when it comes to securing state or federal grant, Kane said.
The result is that Skagit County must look for new, creative funding sources, while continuing to ask for help from state and federal representatives.
“When we do have the funding mechanism, we obviously will jump right on it,” Kane said.
In the meantime, increased traffic on South Shore Road on the other side of the lake is making worse its erosion issues, she said.
Peter Browning, the county commissioner who represents the Lake Cavanaugh area, said it’s embarrassing and frustrating to be unable to provide a core government service such as road repairs.
But the fact is, the county road fund doesn’t generate enough revenue to cover the needs in the county.
“There is no money,” Browning said. “An average of $282 per household goes to the road fund, and road work is really expensive.”
He and Kane took a close look at the Public Works budget, and cuts that could be made to maintenance and operations simply wouldn’t cover what would be needed to repair North Shore Drive.
The county has begun working with a consultant to learn more about road improvement districts, in which property owners in a certain area would vote to tax themselves to fund a project.
While Browning understands this is a tough sell, he said this is a possible solution.
It’s also possible that federal infrastructure grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law could start coming online soon, and North Shore Drive may be a good candidate, he said.
Meanwhile, residents say they feel like they are sitting ducks should a real disaster occur.
On Sept. 17, 2021, soon after the closure, the North Shore Drive home of Ann Riggs burned to the ground, and she said a lack of awareness of the closure contributed to her home being destroyed.
“When you have to stand there and watch your house burn down because they can’t get to you, it makes you feel sick,” she said.
Scott Lemke, chief of the Skagit County Fire District 7 that serves Lake Cavanaugh, did not respond to multiple phone calls and emails requesting comment.
Riggs said she was told crews weren’t aware of the closure, and driving around it added crucial minutes to their response.
“If they could have been there 20 minutes sooner, we could have maybe saved our home,” she said.
Lake Cavanaugh resident Bob McElhose said the closure means that a downed tree or wildfire could trap residents in their homes.
“In the past we’ve always had two ways to get out of the lake. That’s been effectively cut off,” he said. “If there’s a fire, where do we go?”
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said his review of response to Lake Cavanaugh raised no significant red flags.
Brice leads the closest department to the lake that’s capable of transporting patients, meaning his paramedics are likely to respond in the event of a medical emergency.
Since 2022, he identified 31 times his crews responded to the area, and found his crews had satisfactory response times, he said.
While he’s aware of the closure, he said it’s not because of anything he has been told by the county or Fire District 7.
“We don’t get out there all that often, and we’re reliant on the county and Lake Cavanaugh to update us,” he said. “There’s been no formal communication on any of that.”
Humble and others take issue with how the county estimates how many people use North Shore Drive.
They say that if the county was to count during summer months, it would see additional traffic from those vacationing in the area and those wanting to use the lake.
Kane said her team is planning to study traffic this summer, but that it won’t help the project attract grants. Traffic data is collected multiple times throughout the year an average is determined, meaning the county is already factoring in increased summer traffic.
Beyond the implications for emergency response, residents said the closure is bringing its share of inconveniences.
“They never notified us that they were doing this,” McElhose said. “Utilities, post office, fire, they didn’t know. Its been an ongoing process of trying to adjust to it.”
County spokesperson Danica Sessions said the county has been updating the community by posting on Facebook, putting up signs and sending out news releases. She said the county reached out to Google as well, but the closure is not currently shown on Google Maps.
Several residents said there have been failed deliveries, and have been told the road closure has confused UPS and FedEx drivers.
Because garbage trucks are too large to turn around at the road closure points, residents have been told to bring their garbage cans to a pick-up location each week.
Humble said many of her neighbors are elderly and struggle with this.
Gary Spector, another North Shore Drive resident, said he and his neighbors understand they live in a rural community, and they don’t expect to see city-level services.
“We don’t have sewer, we don’t have water, we have very little police protection,” he said.
But a functioning road, he said, doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
Lake Cavanaugh is a wealthy area, where homes valued at more than $1 million are common. But many residents were quick to point out that this comes with high property taxes.
“It’s kind of a first world issue, but with all the taxes we pay up here … it’s astonishing that they don’t try to do more,” McElhose said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.