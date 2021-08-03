Debra Lancaster and Greg Thramer are in position to advance to the general election in the race for Position 1 on the United General Hospital District 304 Board of Commissioners.
Lancaster held about 51% of the vote after the first batch of results were released Tuesday night by the Skagit County Elections Department with 2,692 of the 5,302 votes cast in Skagit and Whatcom counties. Thramer had about 46% of the vote with 2,432 votes.
Three candidates entered the race to replace current board member Andy Hunter, who is not seeking re-election. The third candidate, Mioara Cretu, had 166 votes.
Thramer is the director of finance for the Port of Skagit, while Lancaster is the former executive director for the United Way of Skagit County.
Ballots will continue to be counted in the coming days ahead of the Aug. 17 certification. The two top vote-getters will advance to the general election Nov. 2.
