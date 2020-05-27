MOUNT VERNON — Catholic Housing Services has finalized the purchase of a piece of land in Mount Vernon on which it will build a long-awaited homeless housing development.
Jenny Weinstein, associate director of housing and community development with the nonprofit, said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted plans for construction, but said her goal is to complete the design, permitting and bidding by the end of fall.
The 1.75-acre property, at 1925 E. College Way is adjacent to Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
Construction on the 70-unit permanent supportive housing project will take 12 to 14 months, Weinstein said.
Permanent supportive housing complexes combine affordable housing with case management and 24-hour onsite building management, with the goal of providing support to the most vulnerable among the homeless population.
The purchase was made with $575,000 in grant money from Skagit County and the city of Mount Vernon.
These partners have been working together on this project since 2017.
Construction costs will be covered by a grant from the state Housing Finance Commission.
