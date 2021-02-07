Highway 20 between between Concrete and Rockport is closed in both directions because of a landslide.
The closure is at milepost 91, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Geotechs were to evaluate the stability of the hillside and safety of the road Sunday but there is no estimated time for reopening, according to the release.
Because of other road closures in the area, the only available detour route uses Highway 530 in Rockport, and takes travelers to Arlington and Darrington.
Travelers should expect long delays as this detour will add a considerable amount of time.
A section of Highway 20 near the current slide was closed for several months because of a landslide in June. That slide was east of Rockport.
