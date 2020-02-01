Goskagit

A Saturday morning landslide is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 246 north of Burlington.

The state Department of Transportation reported at noon that there is no estimated time for re-opening the interstate. 

The department says that drivers should avoid traveling to Bellingham or expect significant delays on detours as alternate routes are not designed to handle high volumes of traffic.

Traffic is currently being detoured off Nulle Road, according to a Tweet from the department. 

Driving north on Highway 9 is not an option due to flooding near Acme, the department said in a news release.

The threat of landslides continues as more rainfall is expected, creating soil instability, according to the National Weather Service. 

 

