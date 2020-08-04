U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, was well out in front of the rest of the field Tuesday when early results were released in the race for the U.S. House seat to represent the state's 2nd Congressional District.
The 2nd District encompasses parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, and all of Island and San Juan counties.
Larsen, who was first elected to the seat in 2000, had earned about 52% of the vote in the eight-candidate field — nearly 64,000 votes.
"While there are still many more votes to be counted, I am humbled by tonight’s initial results," he said in an statement emailed to the Skagit Valley Herald. "I will keep working hard to earn the support of 2nd District residents."
Of Larsen's six opponents, Republican Timothy Hazelo of Oak Harbor sits in second, with about 14% of the vote — about 17,230 votes.
"I think we are doing well in a crowded field," Hazelo said. "I think GOP votes will keep coming in."
Jason Call of Marysville, besides Larsen the only other Democrat in the field, trails Hazelo with about 12% of the vote, or about 15,021 votes.
Tim Uy of Bellingham, whose party preference is the Trump Republican party, is in fourth place with about 10% of the vote — about 12,200 ballots.
Republican candidates Cody Hart, Carrie Kennedy, James Dean Golder and Kari Ilonummi trail with about 5%, 3%, 2% and 1% of the vote, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.