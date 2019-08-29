SEDRO-WOOLLEY — U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., spent the lunch hour Wednesday handing out healthy meals to kids at the Sedro-Woolley Boys & Girls Club and meeting those who run summer meal programs.
Larsen, who in May introduced the Summer Meals Act, collected input from nonprofits and school representatives on how best to improve food access.
“Childhood hunger is a huge problem in our state,” Larsen said, adding that one in six kids in the state have no reliable access to meals.
But here, stakeholders say the problem is even more acute.
“Skagit County has one of the highest food insecurity rates in the state,” said Ron McHenry, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County. “Twenty-six percent of kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
McHenry said the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County partners with school districts in the Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded program that offers free meals and snacks throughout the summer to those 18 and under.
“We make sure that from the first day of summer to the last, there are at least two meals being served,” he said.
At a roundtable meeting, McHenry told Larsen that federal food security programs would be more effective if they offered more flexibility.
Criteria and standards for the summer program are different than for the program that funds food during the school year, creating a significant amount of extra work for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County and other nonprofits, he said.
“We could double our sites and not add any expense if we didn’t have to serve for 90 minutes, because no one shows up after the first 15 minutes,” he said. “It would be way easier if it was simpler.”
Justin Krupa, director of the YMCA’s Oasis Teen Shelter, said without expanding access, there will always be kids who go hungry in Skagit County.
“The best way to serve people is to meet them where they are,” he said.
He suggested a food truck that could go to underserved places and offer food by optional donation.
“Without that next dynamic, there will always be people spread out, from Marblemount to Anacortes, who don’t have access,” he said. “We just need to have mobility and accessibility to get to them.”
Larsen said his bill should remove some barriers to providing service, and will also include a transportation grant that could potentially fund program ideas such as Krupa’s.
