Goskagit

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will meet with constituents Sunday at the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center.

Larsen will hold the Community Coffee from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the center, 715 Pacific St.

Larsen represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Island and San Juan counties, and parts of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.

According to a news release, Larsen will preview the upcoming year in Congress and take questions and comments from those in attendance.

In 2019, Larsen held about 20 community forums throughout the 2nd Congressional District.

More from this section

Load comments