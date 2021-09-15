Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen visited the Sedro-Woolley School District on Wednesday to talk with Superintendent Miriam Mickelson about federal COVID-19 relief funds and a new federal grant benefitting the district.
With school back in session, Larsen wanted to know how the district was using its federal COVID-19 relief dollars, which have been dispersed to the district in chunks since early in the pandemic.
Like districts nationwide, the Sedro-Woolley School District used its first batch of federal funds — about $200,000 — for things such as personal protective equipment.
The about $5 million the district has received since then has gone toward bringing students back into buildings, including at least 20% of those funds being required to go toward addressing learning loss, Mickelson said.
“We’re grateful for the flexibility to use the money to address our needs for our students,” she said.
How districts have utilized their funds has depended on the individual needs of the districts, Larsen said.
“They’re doing some things very differently based on their local school boards that are making decisions for their student needs,” Larsen said. “They have the flexibility to do that.”
For example, some are creating their own online learning platforms for students who do not yet feel ready to return to buildings, while others are contracting with established online learning programs, he said.
The relief funds are also available to help districts overcome losses in revenue from state funding due to lower enrollments.
While the Sedro-Woolley School District has not been hurt too badly by low enrollment, its numbers heading into this school year are lower than they were in pre-COVID-19 years, Mickelson said.
Larsen also talked with district staff about a new U.S. Department of Agriculture grant the district, in partnership with United General District 304, received to help the district grow its school garden programs.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity that school gardens provide, especially during times of COVID,” said Adele Eslinger, program coordinator with United General. “You can hit on any (school) subject, really, in the garden.”
