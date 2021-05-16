ALGER — Cam Smith claimed a checkered flag Saturday at Skagit Speedway ... and gave fans a thrilling finish as he did so.
Smith made a late pass on his way to the victory in the 360 class at the Alger track.
Smith swung around leader Greg Hamilton on the 20th lap of the 25-lap feature to take the top spot.
Jason Solwold, who had set the fastest qualifying time (11.105) earlier in the evening, took second. Hamilton, Colton Heath and Brock Lemley made up the rest of the top five.
Smith wasn't the only driver to make a startling late move Saturday.
Nick Evans snagged a late lead in the northwest focus midgets class feature, getting around Travis Jacobson who had led the first 23 laps. Evans held on for the final two laps to finish ahead of the rest of the top five: Jacobson, Alex Peck, Alden Ostrom and Tristin Thomas.
Adam Holtrop won the modified feature, weaving his way through lapped traffic to hold off eventual second-place finisher Craig Moore. Rick Smith finished third and Mike Steltz and Dan Butenschoen finished fourth and fifth.
Mike Macpherson got his first career win in an outlaw tuner main, finishing ahead of Don Briggs Sr., Howard Vos, Max Sanford and Zach Dalrymple in the 18-lap feature.
The speedway is slated to be back in action Saturday with three classes: the 360, sprints and modifieds. The John Carroll Classic and fireworks show is scheduled for the following Saturday.
