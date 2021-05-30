ALGER — Cam Smith gave the crowd thrills before the fireworks show Saturday at Skagit Speedway.
Smith pulled off a daring move late to win the 360 class feature, one of the highlights of a night that saw Evan Margeson, Tyson Blood and Mike Macpherson win in other classifications at the John Carroll Classic.
Trey Starks, who had set the fast time in qualifying (11.516), held off the field for most of the 360 feature before Smith passed him ON the final two laps of the 25-lap main. Colton Heath, Garen Linder, Jason Solwold and Greg Hamilton made up the rest of the top five in the 21-car field.
Margeson set the fast qualifying time before the sportsman sprints feature (12.294) and proved just as dominant during it, warding off Jared Peterson's threat throughout lapped traffic for the 25-lap victory. Peterson, Greg Hamilton, Eric Turner and Justin Youngquist landed in the top five.
In the modifieds race, Blood snagged the lead with a pass on the ninth lap on his way to the win. Rick Smith fought fiercely to move from eighth to an eventual second-place finish, and Adam Holtrop showed the same fight to move up to third. Tim Phillips finished fourth and Zach Fuller fifth.
Another huge comeback came courtesy of Macpherson, who zipped from the very rear of the field to victory in the outlaw tuner feature. Howard Vos, Brian Michelson, Colin Sims and Jon Edwards made up the rest of the top five in the 17-lap main.
The speedway is slated to be back in action Saturday with four classes scheduled to compete.
