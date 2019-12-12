Late registration is being taken for the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund.

Families can register at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St. in Mount Vernon, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16-20.

Those registering need to bring a driver’s license or photo ID. For more information, call 360-419-7261.

The Christmas Fund, now in its 70th year, provides toys, books and holiday meals to families in need throughout Skagit County.

Last year, the fund helped 1,741 families — including 4,866 children — countywide.

