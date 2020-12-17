After the final day of gift distribution Saturday for the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund, there will still be two days set aside for late registration.
Those wishing to take part in the fund after Saturday, can register 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the fund’s Skagit County Fairgrounds office.
The office is at the north end of the fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St. in Mount Vernon.
Those signing up Monday or Tuesday will be able to pick up their gift bags at that time.
Also, those who have signed up for the fund but haven’t picked up their gifts can do so during the late registration period.
About 1,800 families in Skagit County are taking part this year in the program that turns donations into toys, books, clothing and other gifts for families in need.
More information is available at 360-419-7182 for English and 360-419-7184 for Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.