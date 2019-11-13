MOUNT VERNON — About 300 ballots from the Nov. 5 general election remain uncounted countywide, according to updated results released Wednesday afternoon by the Skagit County Elections Department.
The ballots counted Wednesday did not change the standing of any race.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton all maintained their leads.
In Hamilton, challenger Carla Vandiver picked up two more votes over incumbent Joan Cromley in the race for mayor. Vandiver now leads 49 to 37.
The Mount Vernon School District’s supplemental levy, which was failing in the first two ballot counts before going up by 10 votes Friday, now leads by 306.
Skagit County Fire District 8's levy, which was once in danger of failing, now is passing by 56 votes.
The next count will be released Nov. 19.
