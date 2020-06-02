With unrest occurring throughout the country, Skagit County law enforcement agencies are advising that they will be increasing their presence in business areas of the county.
"There's a lot of anxiousness out there," Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock said. "We wanted to put some people at ease and add some safety and security."
Cammock stressed that although there have been no direct threats of violence or looting in Skagit County, people have expressed concerns that such activities could happen here.
"Collectively, Skagit County police chiefs and (the) Sheriff recognize these are not the actions of our community members who have gathered in lawful, peaceful groups and with civility expressed their anger and frustration over police actions," Cammock said in a release on behalf of local law enforcement chiefs and Skagit County Sheriff Don McDermott. "This conduct is criminal and hurts our community."
In an effort to deter such actions, the statement says, the county's law enforcement agencies are combining resources to add extra patrols to business areas, such as city centers and downtown business districts.
"We are grateful for the number of tips people are providing as we actively monitor this situation," the joint statement says. "This is our hometown and we count on each other to help care for it."
Cammock encouraged those with tips to call 911 or the Skagit County 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211. Tips can also be made via departments' social media pages and online tip centers, for those that have them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.