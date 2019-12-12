Several leadership changes are underway in the town of Hamilton, where voters elected a new mayor and a new council member.
Mayor-elect Carla Vandiver and council member-elect Travis Patrick were sworn in Tuesday during the monthly Town Council meeting. They will assume their positions Jan. 1.
The town is also looking to appoint a new council member following the resignation Friday of James "Scott" Bates from Town Council Position 4.
Bates resigned from the council in order to take over the role of Hamilton Fire Chief from his uncle, Nick Bates.
Nick Bates retired after serving as chief of the volunteer fire department for many years. Scott Bates said he has served as assistant fire chief for the past eight years.
Scott Bates said he's proud of the work the fire department has achieved in recent years, including upgrading the fire truck and ambulance, and he looks forward to fulfilling his new leadership role.
"I feel that I could do a better job (supporting the town) by being the fire chief than on the council," he said, adding that he joined the department 28 years ago. "In the future we're going to need people who know what the heck they are doing."
To fill his seat on the council, the town must appoint a new member to serve the remainder of the term — through 2021.
The town received six applications for the position and may fill the seat at its Jan. 14 council meeting.
Applicants include four candidates in the Nov. 5 election — outgoing Mayor Joan Cromley, mayoral candidate Renee Barley, and council candidates Dean Vandiver and Theresa Boots.
Patrick Benjamin and Janet Koopsen also applied.
Among other changes for the town, longtime public works employee Tom Selin is also retiring.
