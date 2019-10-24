Longtime Leadership Skagit Program Director Kate Bennett will step down in December, the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County announced this week.
Leadership Skagit is a nine-month program for up to 35 emerging leaders in business, nonprofits and government in Skagit County.
Bennett graduated from the program’s first class in 2004, and served as the program’s first and only director.
“She has a gift for helping people see their own strengths they may not have appreciated,” EDASC CEO John Sternlicht said.
More than 500 have graduated from Leadership Skagit.
EDASC is currently recruiting Bennett’s successor.
