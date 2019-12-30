BURLINGTON — Five-year-olds Charlie Pendergrast and Maxwell MacDonald took advantage of their winter break from school by participating Monday in the Skagit County Children's Museum's Winter STEAM program.

The half-day camp allowed the boys to explore their own winter wonderland through science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics as they made fake snow, snow volcanoes, and drew pictures on the museum's windows using shaving cream.

 

