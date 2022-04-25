...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Skagit County lobbyist Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Affairs offered the county Board of Commissioners a recap Monday of the 2022 state legislative session.
A $17 billion transportation package was passed this session, which is an unusual achievement in a short session, Assistant Consultant Annika Vaughn said.
While the majority of the funding isn’t committed, $14 million did come to Skagit County for its electric replacement to the Guemes Island Ferry. This completes the necessary funding on the $24.7 million vessel.
“That’s a huge win,” Vaughn said.
She asked the commissioners to consider other transportation-related projects they want to see funded. The Legislature will begin to allocate some of the $17 billion next year, and throughout the package’s 16-year lifespan.
About one third of this funding must be used for decarbonizing projects, such as transit, electric vehicles and rail projects, Vaughn said.
Another $1 million was committed toward design of 11 culverts in the county, she said. These culverts need to be replaced because they obstruct fish passage.
A bill that would have preserved an economic development grant program died in the state Senate, but Vaughn said the program is funded through 2032.
“Senate Democrats don’t feel this program has enough transparency and accountability,” she said.
While Vaughn doesn’t expect the Legislature to take up this issue again next year, she said her team will continue to lobby for the program.
Josh Weiss, partner with Gordon Thomas Honeywell, said the Legislature’s $114.5 million commitment to the state Housing Trust Fund will be welcomed by developers of affordable housing.
“Even though it was a (short) session, it was very significant,” he said.
