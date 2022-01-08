When state legislators representing Skagit County got together online Friday to tell constituents about their priorities for the 2022 legislative session, talk centered around housing and behavioral health.
Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Camano Island, said the state simply doesn’t have the supply of homes it needs to support its residents, let alone the additional 1 million people expected over the next 10 years.
“Studies show that we’re about a quarter million housing units short in this state, and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t do something,” he said.
Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, agreed, saying the rising cost of housing is a perennial issue for voters.
The 2022 legislative session starts Monday and will last 60 days. Like last year’s session, it will largely be remote because of COVID-19.
Gilday is a sponsor of a bill that would offer localities a portion of real estate excise tax in exchange for allowing the construction of more housing.
In addition to boosting the supply of market-rate homes as Gilday suggested, Ramel said investments need to be made in affordable housing programs designed for those who can’t afford market rent.
“There are some folks left out if we rely only on market-rate housing, and so we need solutions that work for folks at all levels of the income ladder,” he said.
Ramel said with the state seeing a budget surplus, now is the time to invest in subsidized housing projects and to increase contributions to the state fund responsible for paying for these programs.
Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, highlighted the state’s investments in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s affordable housing project, and in the mental health care evaluation and treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley.
“Those are the types of things where we work so well together in Olympia,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve made great progress.”
In this session, Wagoner said he’s supporting a bill that would allow behavioral health specialists to begin working in their field after they graduate from college but before they complete the state’s certification process.
“Sometimes what you think is a simple certification ends up taking months,” he said. “That’s months of time we don’t have a qualified person providing services to the community.”
Wagoner is also hoping to address controversial police reforms from the previous year, which law enforcement has said restricts its ability to de-escalate. He said these reforms came from a positive place in pushing for police accountability, but that they missed the mark and need to be retooled.
“Legislation often is not perfect on the first go,” he said.
The legislators also talked about the struggling transportation budget, and a proposal to move money from the operations budget to funding transportation projects.
Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, spoke in favor of this proposal.
With gas tax revenue — a primary source of transportation funding — falling off during the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense to reallocate funding to go to repairs on crucial roads and bridges, he said.
Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, said she is advocating for funding for the state ferry system.
Ferries are expensive to maintain, but are crucial to the lives and livelihoods of many she represents.
“It’s been the No. 1 constituent complaint we’ve gotten in our office, by a mile,” Lovelett said.
With more electric cars on the road, Wagoner said it’s time for the state to move away from the gas tax. He said a proposal from his fellow Republicans is to allocate sales tax from vehicle purchases toward transportation.
“Now is the time, when we have the dollars to do it, to ween ourselves off of gas taxes,” he said.
