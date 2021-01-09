With the state legislative session opening Monday, COVID-19 is on the top of the minds of legislators who represent residents of Skagit County.
They say they plan to fight for relief for businesses and families who are struggling because to the pandemic and the state's response to it.
New Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Stanwood, said his biggest goal in his first session is to prioritize relief bills, specifically for small businesses.
He and his colleagues are looking at legislation that would suspend the collection of certain business taxes and suspend an increase to unemployment taxes.
Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Samish Island, said legislation that supports low-income families is also urgently needed to foster short-term economic recovery.
However, a broader approach is required to support the economy in the long run, she added. She and her Democratic colleagues are working on the Washington STRONG Act that would offer 10-year bonds for climate-conscious projects financed by a per-ton price on carbon emissions.
"Washington state is facing an economic crisis, and we have the choice to use progressive revenue to grow our economy by investing in green infrastructure and clean transportation projects that put people to work and build a climate-resilient future," she said.
The state's public health infrastructure needs to be supported as well, and that will likely require both cuts to expenditures and increasing taxes, Lekanoff said.
As a member of the Appropriations Committee, she said she looks forward to conversations on adjusting the tax code to alleviate the burden on lower and middle-class families, while calling on the wealthy to pay their share.
Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, said getting students back into classrooms as soon as possible will hopefully alleviate the damage the pandemic has caused to educational achievement. Members of the Education Committee are working on programs to target learning loss and mental health services for students.
He said he hopes to work on community college and apprenticeship programs that would help those who lost jobs because of the pandemic get back to work.
Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Snohomish, said the governor's response to the pandemic demonstrates an overreach of executive emergency power. He said he plans to push for legislation that would give the legislative branch more authority during emergencies.
Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, said she supports House Bill 1065, which would prohibit public or private entities from penalizing those who decline the COVID-19 vaccine, or any future pandemic vaccine.
Area legislators have diverse priorities outside of COVID-19.
Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, said his priorities include support for a measure that would monitor and mitigate contamination in surface and ground water. He is also co-sponsoring Senate Bill 5047 to formally end the death penalty, which is billed as a way of reducing criminal justice expenses.
Lekanoff said the summer's protests against police violence exposed the need for accountability and community relations.
As a member of the newly formed Policing Policy Leadership Team, she hopes to work on policy that will rebuild trust in law enforcement.
As part of the budget process, she hopes to include a proviso that would address a crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in the state.
Paul said he is filing a bill that would expand programs that allow high school students to take college courses for credit.
Sutherland is working on legislation that would cut property taxes by about one-third over the next four to five years, saying "there's no better time to give to the taxpayers than right now."
Some legislators reported skepticism and frustration with plans to conduct the legislative session remotely as a response to the pandemic.
Muzzall said while he expects the system will still function, working remotely will be disruptive to the process, and will make it harder to have constructive dialogue with legislators on the other side of the aisle.
Sutherland said the plans to work remotely may violate the state Constitution, which mandates the seat of government to be in Olympia. He believes the Legislature could establish sufficient precautions in the capitol, and that the plan to hold the session remotely should be reversed.
Others say they believe they can make it work.
Lekanoff said engaging with the legislative process will be easier than ever, as the public will be able to testify remotely. Not only does this promote safety, but allows those with mobility issues or who live far from Olympia to participate.
Paul said he is working with his staff to make sure he is as available as possible to his constituents.
Similarly, Eslick said she's optimistic she can be accessible to the public and efficient in her work while keeping people safe from the virus.
Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, and Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, did not respond to requests for comment.
