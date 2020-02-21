State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, will host two town hall meetings Saturday, including one in Skagit County.
Lekanoff will be at Skagit Valley College at 10:30 a.m. to field questions from constituents of her district.
At 1:30 p.m., she will hold a second town hall meeting at the Fairhaven branch of the Bellingham Public Library.
Lekanoff represents the 40th Legislative District, which includes San Juan County, southwestern Whatcom County and northwestern Skagit County.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.