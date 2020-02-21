Debra Lekanoff
Buy Now

State Rep. Debra Lekanoff

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, will host two town hall meetings Saturday, including one in Skagit County.

Lekanoff will be at Skagit Valley College at 10:30 a.m. to field questions from constituents of her district.

At 1:30 p.m., she will hold a second town hall meeting at the Fairhaven branch of the Bellingham Public Library.

Lekanoff represents the 40th Legislative District, which includes San Juan County, southwestern Whatcom County and northwestern Skagit County.

 

More from this section

Load comments