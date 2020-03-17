While museums and most libraries are closed in Skagit County due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many offer digital resources that can keep patrons engaged during the weeks, or months, ahead.
Of the libraries still open, the Mount Vernon City Library is strictly limiting patron access and the Upper Skagit Library is offering limited services and is open fewer hours.
No libraries are offering group reading or learning programs, or community events.
The Mount Vernon library is open normal business hours — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday — but is allowing only three patrons in the building at a time.
The library is also requiring patrons place advanced requests for any materials they wish to pick up and wait to come to the library until their request is ready for pickup.
Holds can be placed online or by calling 360-336-6209.
The library is not allowing use of computers.
The Upper Skagit Library, meanwhile, has reduced its hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The library is not allowing children to play with toys and games, and is limiting computer access to 30 minutes.
Most closed libraries continue to accept returns in drop boxes, but are also waiving late fees in case patrons aren’t able to return items on time.
The Central Skagit library, however, is asking that patrons hold on to library materials until the pandemic subsides.
Several libraries that closed expressed in their announcements the difficulty of making the decisions.
“We know the library is Burlington’s Hub and a lifeline to so many,” the Burlington Public Library website states. “The decision to close was not made easily, but out of care for our community.”
Though the Burlington and Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley libraries also closed, their WiFi remains available. Patrons can connect to the internet from outside the buildings.
Several libraries say they will eventually post links to digital resources for youth now out of school throughout the county.
In the meantime, each offers a variety of online programs that provide access to ebooks, audiobooks and more.
The Anacortes Museum also offers digital programs, including photos of its collection and films from the city’s past.
DIGITAL RESOURCES
Anacortes Museum
Photo database and YouTube channel.
Anacortes Public Library
Access to ebooks, audiobooks, children’s books, learning programs and language lessons through rb digital, hoopla, Mango, OverDrive, Libby, Washington Anytime Library for Kids and lynda.com.
anacorteswa.gov/235/eBooks-eAudiobooks
Burlington Public Library
Access to ebooks, audiobooks, children’s books and online databases Washington Anytime Library, Tumble Books and Gale Virtual Reference library.
burlingtonwa.gov/245/E-Books-Audiobooks
Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library
The library’s digital resources have been set to allow patrons easier access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies, magazines, comic books, music and children’s programs using Washington Anytime Library, rb digital magazines, rb digital audiobooks, NoveList Plus, BookFLIX, ScienceFlix, FreedonFlix, TrueFlix, OverDrive for kids, hoopla and Freegal.
centralskagitlibrary.org/elibrary.html
La Conner Regional Library
Access to ebooks, children’s books, learning programs and more through Washington Anytime library, Washington Anytime Library for Kids, OneClick Digital, lynda.com and Microsoft Imagine Academy.
lclib.lib.wa.us/content/download-books
Mount Vernon City Library
Access to ebooks, audiobooks, animated picture books, read-alongs, comics, music albums and language lessons through Libby/Overdrive, Tumble Books, hoopla and Rosetta Stone.
mountvernonwa.gov/976/Read-Listen-Watch
Upper Skagit Library
Access to ebooks, audiobooks, films, learning programs and research databses through lynda.com, Libby, kanopy and ProQuest.
upperskagitlibrary.org/web/usl/resources
— Compiled from library websites and may not be a comprehensive list of services.
