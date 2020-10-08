Skagit County library leaders are discussing how to reopen their facilities to the public after Gov. Jay Inslee modified Tuesday COVID-19 library restrictions.
Since libraries closed their doors in March, county libraries have found new ways to serve the public, and staff are working to create plans that let them continue these remote services while also reopening their buildings.
According to the governor’s guidance, libraries are allowed to operate at 25% capacity in Phase 2 of the state Safe Start plan — the phase Skagit County is in. Previously, libraries couldn’t open until Phase 3.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said his city has been preparing for how to reopen its library for several months, and has installed plexiglass barriers and other precautions.
While the city has been able to offer curbside pickup, laptop rentals and expand the library Wi-Fi so it can be accessed outside the building, Sexton said the city hasn’t been able to offer much for those who need library computers to access the internet.
“It’ll be great to have those amenities open again for people who need it,” he said.
Sexton said he plans to meet Monday with city staff to plan a reopening.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said she and her staff are considering whether it makes sense to reopen the library.
“We’re going to take a look at, now that it’s an option, if we are able to do it safely,” Boudreau said.
In addition to laptop rentals, expanded Wi-Fi and curbside pickup, Boudreau said the library moved its storytime events to YouTube and opened up little free libraries in several city parks.
If the library reopens at 25% capacity, she said it would still offer expanded remote services. City staff have to weigh the costs and benefits of bringing in more staff and adjusting the layout needed to reopen the building.
Jeanne Williams, director of the Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, said she will also take a look at reopening.
She said libraries are required to make detailed COVID-19 mitigation plans before reopening.
Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library staff have changed the layout of the library to make it better suited for curbside pickup. If it reopens, she said she will have to find a set-up that accommodates indoor use without getting in the way of this service.
The Upper Skagit Library in Concrete is working on a reopening plan, according to a post on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.