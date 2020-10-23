MOUNT VERNON — The Lincoln Theatre is testing the waters of reopening for movies with two in-theater screenings planned for Sunday and Monday.
The Lincoln will screen movies from the Manhattan Short Film Festival at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“The Lincoln’s staff have been working hard over the months to ensure we can exceed the guidelines of the Governor’s Safe Start Plan and the Skagit County Health Department to ensure we meet all of the requirements for reopening,” the Lincoln wrote in an email update to patrons.
Earlier this month, movie theaters in Phase 2 of the Safe Start Plan were approved to reopen at 25% capacity.
Theater attendees must wear facial coverings except to eat or drink while seated, and must keep at least 6 feet apart from other patrons, according to the requirements.
The Manhattan Short Film Festival includes films selected from nine countries, including Australia, Finland, Iran, Russia, Israel, North Macedonia, the State of Palestine, France and the United States. The festival is part of a global event in which cinemagoers will vote for their favorite film and actor.
Tickets can be bought online.
Meanwhile, the Lincoln continues to offer virtual cinema through its website.
Besides the Sunday and Monday showings, no additional in-theater screenings were listed on the Lincoln’s website as of Friday.
“We will proceed cautiously and be ready for possible setbacks or spikes in infection rates, and take appropriate action,” the Lincoln wrote in its email to patrons.
Movie theaters in Burlington and Anacortes reopened at 25% capacity last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.