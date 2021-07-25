ALGER — Garen Linder took the lead on a late race restart Saturday night to win the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals at Skagit Speedway.
Linder took home $10,000 for his win in the 360 sprint car division main event.
Chase Goetz, the first-night main event winner of the two-night Summer Nationals, took the initial lead in the early portion of the 40-lap main event
On a restart on lap 39, the race went yellow for a spinning Ashleigh Johnson. Linder took the lead from Goetz at the exit of turn two and held on for the biggest paycheck of his career.
Goetz took second and Cam Smith third. In earlier action on the night, Jesse Schlotfeldt set fast time and the heat winners were Tyler Thompson, Bailey Sucich and Luke Didiuk.
Nick Evans won the Northwest Focus Midget main event, with Alden Ostrom taking second and Michael Vollbrecht third. Evans set the fast time, while Garrett Thomas, Travis Jacobson and Jared Peterson took the heat race wins.
In the finals of the Outlaw Tuner Nationals, Howard Vos finished first, while Ayuka Carlson was second and Roger Burt third. Heat races were won by Brian Michelson and Mike Macpherson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.