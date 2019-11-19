MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Elections Department has about 100 ballots left to count from the Nov. 5 general election after updated totals were released Tuesday.
Though the Elections Department counted 484 ballots since the last update Nov. 13, there were no significant changes.
In Skagit County’s four mayoral races, Burlington incumbent Steve Sexton, Mount Vernon incumbent Jill Boudreau and Sedro-Woolley incumbent Julia Johnson continue to lead.
And in Hamilton, Mayor Joan Cromley continues to trail challenger Carla Vandiver by 12 votes.
Besides Cromley, incumbents unlikely to keep their seats include Sedro-Woolley City Councilwoman Pola Kelley, Anacortes School Board member Bill Shaw, Burlington-Edison School Board member Bill Wallace, and La Conner School Board members Kate Szurek and Janie Beasley.
Levies put out by the Mount Vernon School District and Skagit County Fire District 8, which early on were in danger of failing, continue to be passing.
The school levy is passing by 306 votes and the fire district levy by 50.
The election will be certified Nov. 26.
